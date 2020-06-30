108 Jib Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

You must see this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft, deep water boat slip, and large fenced yard! Master with 5-piece ensuite bath on main, hardwoods throughout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and side-load garage. Say hi to the neighbors' horses, walk to the community pool and boat slip and ramp. Rocking chair front porch, screened-in porch and three-sided fireplace!



Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be included in lease for $12/mo

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.