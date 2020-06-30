All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 108 Jib Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
108 Jib Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:14 PM

108 Jib Lane

108 Jib Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

108 Jib Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
You must see this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft, deep water boat slip, and large fenced yard! Master with 5-piece ensuite bath on main, hardwoods throughout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and side-load garage. Say hi to the neighbors' horses, walk to the community pool and boat slip and ramp. Rocking chair front porch, screened-in porch and three-sided fireplace!

Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be included in lease for $12/mo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Jib Lane have any available units?
108 Jib Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Jib Lane have?
Some of 108 Jib Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Jib Lane currently offering any rent specials?
108 Jib Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Jib Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Jib Lane is pet friendly.
Does 108 Jib Lane offer parking?
Yes, 108 Jib Lane offers parking.
Does 108 Jib Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Jib Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Jib Lane have a pool?
Yes, 108 Jib Lane has a pool.
Does 108 Jib Lane have accessible units?
No, 108 Jib Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Jib Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Jib Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College