Mooresville, NC
107 Vincent Place - 103
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:00 AM

107 Vincent Place - 103

107 Vincent Pl · (704) 253-9272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Vincent Pl, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Be the first to call North Main Village home! Accepting applications now on these brand new, luxurious 2 bed/2 bath condominiums. With an open layout, split bedroom floor plans, laminate wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, sizable bedrooms with walk in closet(s), there's no shortage of attention to detail and will be sure to please anyone looking to move to the up and coming area of downtown Mooresville! Elevator and stair access to all floors. Ultra high speed fiber internet access available! Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent. Garages available for separate $100 monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Vincent Place - 103 have any available units?
107 Vincent Place - 103 has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Vincent Place - 103 have?
Some of 107 Vincent Place - 103's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Vincent Place - 103 currently offering any rent specials?
107 Vincent Place - 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Vincent Place - 103 pet-friendly?
No, 107 Vincent Place - 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 107 Vincent Place - 103 offer parking?
Yes, 107 Vincent Place - 103 does offer parking.
Does 107 Vincent Place - 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Vincent Place - 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Vincent Place - 103 have a pool?
No, 107 Vincent Place - 103 does not have a pool.
Does 107 Vincent Place - 103 have accessible units?
No, 107 Vincent Place - 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Vincent Place - 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Vincent Place - 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
