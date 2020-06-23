107 Bluegrass Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool pool table garage

107 Bluegrass Cr.; 3Br./2Ba. home with in-ground POOL! - Beautiful 3Br./2Ba. home in Churchill Estates. Enjoy the open floorplan with hard wood floors, kitchen with granite, and then outside an in-ground pool, spacious deck, fenced pool area and more all in the Mooresville Graded School District. Washer and Dryer are for convenience only. Pool Table in bonus room of garage to stay for tenant enjoyment. Property is strictly no pets.



Directions: I77N to exit 35 Brawley School Rd, R on Brawley School Rd., Churchill Estates is on the R, R on on Bluegrass Circle



No Pets Allowed



