All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 107 Bluegrass Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
107 Bluegrass Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

107 Bluegrass Cir

107 Blue Grass Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

107 Blue Grass Circle, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
garage
107 Bluegrass Cr.; 3Br./2Ba. home with in-ground POOL! - Beautiful 3Br./2Ba. home in Churchill Estates. Enjoy the open floorplan with hard wood floors, kitchen with granite, and then outside an in-ground pool, spacious deck, fenced pool area and more all in the Mooresville Graded School District. Washer and Dryer are for convenience only. Pool Table in bonus room of garage to stay for tenant enjoyment. Property is strictly no pets.

Directions: I77N to exit 35 Brawley School Rd, R on Brawley School Rd., Churchill Estates is on the R, R on on Bluegrass Circle

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4604998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Bluegrass Cir have any available units?
107 Bluegrass Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Bluegrass Cir have?
Some of 107 Bluegrass Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Bluegrass Cir currently offering any rent specials?
107 Bluegrass Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Bluegrass Cir pet-friendly?
No, 107 Bluegrass Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 107 Bluegrass Cir offer parking?
Yes, 107 Bluegrass Cir does offer parking.
Does 107 Bluegrass Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Bluegrass Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Bluegrass Cir have a pool?
Yes, 107 Bluegrass Cir has a pool.
Does 107 Bluegrass Cir have accessible units?
No, 107 Bluegrass Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Bluegrass Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Bluegrass Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College