End unit townhome in highly desirable neighborhood close to shopping, dining and interstate. Master on main! Clean and ready to move into. Unit has been completely repainted and new flooring to be installed prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Lynch Circle have any available units?
105 Lynch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.