All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 105 Lynch Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
105 Lynch Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Lynch Circle

105 Lynch Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

105 Lynch Circle, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
End unit townhome in highly desirable neighborhood close to shopping, dining and interstate. Master on main!
Clean and ready to move into. Unit has been completely repainted and new flooring to be installed prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Lynch Circle have any available units?
105 Lynch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 105 Lynch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
105 Lynch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Lynch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 105 Lynch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 105 Lynch Circle offer parking?
No, 105 Lynch Circle does not offer parking.
Does 105 Lynch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Lynch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Lynch Circle have a pool?
No, 105 Lynch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 105 Lynch Circle have accessible units?
No, 105 Lynch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Lynch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Lynch Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Lynch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Lynch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville Apartments with BalconyMooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College