Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful townhome in quiet and convenient Mooresville Neighborhood ! First floor Master Bedroom Suite. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light! Spacious and open family room that leads to Kitchen and a large eat-in area. Backyard Patio with mature trees and open space. Utility/Storage bldg off of Patio. Two spacious Bedrooms upstairs, and a full bath as well. Neighborhood has a Community Pool, Walking Trails and a Gazebo! Close to I-77 and area shopping & Restaurants.