Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome to Easy Street! Spacious home with side-load garage in a great location close to I-77, shopping and restaurants. Cooking will be a delight in the kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and S/S appliances. Wood flooring throughout the main level. Relax in the garden tub located in the master bathroom. Large 4th bedroom with built-in shelving and closet could also be used as a bonus room or media room! Sip some tea on the screened in porch overlooking the beautiful private lot or entertain on the back deck.