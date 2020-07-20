12100 Winghurst Drive

Amenities
Great location in Pineville. Spacious corner lot with private deck and large back yard with fully enclosed fence. Lawn care is included. Two car garage with plenty of driveway parking as well. Hardwood and tile flooring on main. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. All bedrooms upstairs with carpet flooring. Large master bedroom, double vanity in master bath with tub and separate walk in shower. Pets 20lbs or less. Trash pickup is a tenant responsibility. Lawn care is included!