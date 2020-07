Amenities

Three Bedroom, Two Bath Ranch Home in Denver - Fantastic, renovated three bedroom, two bath ranch home. This home offers an open layout with split bedrooms, a large master suite with ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and vaulted ceilings. Home includes a one car garage with storage closet and extra attic storage. Rental does not include a refrigerator.



