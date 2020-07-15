Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area dog park internet access media room

Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Riverwalk offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 708 to 1206 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Cable Ready, Carpeting and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 28037 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.