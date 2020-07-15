All apartments in Denver
Riverwalk
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM

Riverwalk

6857 Riverwalk Loop · (704) 741-9703
Location

6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC 28037

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6817-21 · Avail. now

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6875-23 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 6875-21 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 6881-18 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwalk.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
dog park
internet access
media room
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Riverwalk offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 708 to 1206 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Cable Ready, Carpeting and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 28037 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $125.
Storage Details: Patio/Blcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverwalk have any available units?
Riverwalk has 9 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riverwalk have?
Some of Riverwalk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverwalk currently offering any rent specials?
Riverwalk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverwalk pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverwalk is pet friendly.
Does Riverwalk offer parking?
Yes, Riverwalk offers parking.
Does Riverwalk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverwalk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverwalk have a pool?
Yes, Riverwalk has a pool.
Does Riverwalk have accessible units?
Yes, Riverwalk has accessible units.
Does Riverwalk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverwalk has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverwalk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverwalk has units with air conditioning.
