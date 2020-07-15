Amenities
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Riverwalk offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 708 to 1206 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Cable Ready, Carpeting and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 28037 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.