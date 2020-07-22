/
cleveland county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:42 PM
67 Apartments for rent in Cleveland County, NC📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
312 McBrayer Street
312 Mcbrayer Street, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1288 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished home is nestled away in quaint location, walking distance from downtown Shelby, and all the amenities that has to offer! It features upgraded flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated appliances,
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
316 McBrayer Street
316 Mcbrayer Street, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1288 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully furnished home is nestled away in quaint location, walking distance from downtown Shelby, and all the amenities that has to offer! It features upgraded flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated appliances,
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
320 McBrayer Street
320 McBrayer St, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1288 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, new construction home, is nestled away in quaint location, walking distance from downtown Shelby, and all the amenities that has to offer! It features upgraded flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2007 Elizabeth Ave
2007 Elizabeth Avenue, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
CLOSE TO HWY 74 AND UPTOWN SHELBY NC - Rent: 675 Deposit: 687.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has CENTRAL HEAT & AIR Applications: 55.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
517 A E. Warren Street
517 E Warren St, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
Close to uptown Shelby, NC - Rent: 575 Deposit: 587.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has Baseboard Heat & Tenant Supplied Window A/C Applications: 55.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2614 Blacksburd Rd
2614 Blacksburg Road, Earl, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
Cleveland County PROPERTY CLOSE TO SHELBY, NC - Rent: 850 Deposit: 867.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/1 bath The home has CENTRAL OIL HEAT & AIR Applications: 55.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Dover St.
119 Dover Street, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$525
Close to uptown Shelby -- Currently working on House - Rent: 525 Deposit: 537.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has GAS Heat & Tenant Supplied Air Applications: 55.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Ayers Road
124 Ayers Road, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
HOME CLOSE TO I-85 AND KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC. -- WORKING ON THE HOUSE CURRENTLY - Rent: 750 Deposit: 762.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/1 bath The home has Central GAS Heat & Air Applications: 55.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Elizabeth Avenue
119 Elizabeth Avenue, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house on golf course - Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house located on golf course.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
910 Lake Drive
910 Lake Drive, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1798 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house - 3 bedroom 2 bath house ranch style home with full unfinished basement. House has a living room, dining room, and sunken den with fireplace. Amenities: Covered patio porch Large back deck 2 fireplaces.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
415 Circle Dr W,
415 East Circle Drive, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
775 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom move-in ready home with covered parking! New air condition units in ALL bedrooms AND living room! Outdoor storage unit AND huge back yard! Gas furnace with new kitchen and bathroom floors. Screened in porch. Minutes to downtown.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
402 Beaver Dam Church Road
402 Beaver Dam Church Road, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1502 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 1500 sq ft ranch. Hard floors through out with stainless steel appliances. Close to Gardner Webb University and accessible to 74. Large back yard with deck and fenced in area. 2 car garage and additional parking spaces.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Carpenter Street
101 South Carpenter Street, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
976 sqft
Nice two bedroom, two bath home, new flooring, large covered patio, 2 car carport, walking distance to uptown Kings Mountain and close to HWY 74 bypass and 85. Restaurants and medical close by. New flooring.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3733 Robert Riding
3733 Robert Riding Rd, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
2/1 outside city limits of Shelby, NC - Rent: 575.00 Deposit: 587.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/ 1 bath The home has Electric Baseboard Heat & Tenant Supplied Window A/C Applications: 55.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
606 Kings Road
606 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
606 Kings Rd, Shelby, NC (2/1 w/ Central) - Rent: 650.00 Deposit: 662.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central heat and Air Applications: 55.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
505 Kings Rd
505 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
971 sqft
2/1 in Shelby, NC (House will be Deep Cleaned and Carpets Cleaned) - Rent: 650.00 Deposit: 662.50 The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central gas heat and tenant supplied a/c unit Applications: 55.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
802 Kings Rd
802 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
2/1 with bonus room in Shelby, NC (Fresh Paint, Deep Cleaning and new floor in Bathroom to be completed) - Rent: 675.00 Deposit: 687.50 The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central heat and air Applications: 55.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2453 Nixon Drive
2453 Nixon Drive, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
2/2 county setting outside Shelby - Rent: 625.00 Deposit: 637.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat / Air Applications: 55.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3
634 Hillcrest Dr, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
681 sqft
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 Available 04/17/20 2/1 Townhome near uptown Shelby, NC (New Floors, Fresh Paint, New Lights, Deep Clean to be completed before move in) - Rent: 575.00 Deposit: 587.5 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1808 Riveria Drive
1808 Riveria Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
3/1 House Available Now - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style house Amenities: Range, refrigerator Washer/Dryer hookup Central heating and air Carport Tenant Responsibilities: Electric, water Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed No Pets
Last updated December 11 at 04:58 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Diploma Drive
117 Diploma Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, in Shelby- Available Now! This home is move in ready! - Total Electric - Pets Not Allowed -Appliances can be used at tenants expense, they will not be replaced or maintained by the owner.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Carlton Drive
111 Carlton Drive, Cherryville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1068 sqft
New flooring and painting, possible 3 bedroom with one room having entry from the carport. Large open kitchen, screened in back deck, large covered front porch, fenced in yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cleveland County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Greenville, Asheville, Concord, and Rock Hill have apartments for rent.
