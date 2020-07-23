148 Apartments for rent in Catawba County, NC

/
catawba county
9 Units Available
The Estates at Legends
2112 Mosteller Estate Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$923
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1365 sqft
The Estates at Legends is located at 2112 Mosteller Estate Ave SE Hickory, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
2 Units Available
Oxford Crossing
2985 North Oxford Street, Catawba County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1155 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oxford Crossing in Catawba County. View photos, descriptions and more!
20 Units Available
The Legends
2101 21st St SE, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$889
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1371 sqft
The Legends Apartments, located in beautiful southeast Hickory, provides stylish, modern living in a location impeccably tailored to your needs.
3 Units Available
Viewmont
Quail Ridge
333 10th Avenue Dr NE, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Quail Ridge Apartments in Hickory, NC is ready to be your home. Located at 333 10th Avenue Dr. Ne in Hickory, this community is an ideal place to move. Schedule a time to view the available floorplans.
1 Unit Available
1011 County Home Road - N11
1011 County Home Road, Conover, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Style - 2nd Floor (TOP FLOOR)
1 Unit Available
1520 North Main Avenue
1520 North Main Avenue, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
884 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse style 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a desirable Newton location. The home has been fully rennovated with fresh paint, wood flooring, black appliances, new blinds, and a beautifully re-stained deck porch outside the dining area.
1 Unit Available
206 West 15th Street
206 West 15th Street, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
804 sqft
Townhouse style apartment homes located in Newton! All hardwood floors throughout. 2 spacious bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
Lakeland
1050 21st Ave Unit 7
1050 21st Ave NW, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo for rent on Lake Hickory - Spacious, cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo for rent directly off Lake Hickory. Fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets & countertop. Washer/Dryer hook up in unit.
1 Unit Available
5499 Tryon Street
5499 Tryon Street, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath and full of charm. Semi Country setting. no online applications please. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917877)
1 Unit Available
457 Rock Barn Road NE
457 Rock Barn Rd NE, Conover, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
1045 sqft
Located on Rock Barn Road in Conover NC, Olde Oak Apartments is a quiet, friendly community. Convenient to shopping, schools, and I-40, Olde Oak is the perfect place to live. Both townhouse and single story 2 bedroom units available.
1 Unit Available
132 Shawnee Trail - 1
132 Shawnee Trl, Catawba County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Beautiful log cabin home in quiet Maiden community.
1 Unit Available
8 Holly Street
8 East Holly Street, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Super sweet brick ranch with three bedrooms 1.5 Bath house 1/2 mile to downtown Maiden. Large living and dining area. Open Kitchen. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Half bath in the main bathroom. Lovely neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
2680 Southern Breeze Road
2680 Southern Breeze, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2332 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath water front home on Lake Norman, with private dock! Escape to this updated lake home located in a quiet area of the lake.
1 Unit Available
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast - 1
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast, Hickory, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
At The Village at Catawba Ridge in Hickory, you've discovered your new home. The 28601 location in Hickory has much to offer its residents. Make sure you to check out the current floorplan options.
1 Unit Available
Claremont
110 North Center Street
110 North Center Street, Hickory, NC
Studio
$1,200
1000 sqft
Excellent downtown Hickory location. Four offices located on 2nd level, reception area plus an adjacent space that can be used for an additional office or conference room/library. Ample parking, elevator. Over 1,000 square feet. Five year lease.
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!
1 Unit Available
310 East J Street - 4
310 E J St, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
866 sqft
Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants. This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.
1 Unit Available
4589 Shawnee Court
4589 Shawnee Court, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - BACK ON THE MARKET. 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home located in Creekside Village. Open floor plan. Laminate flooring. Soaring ceilings in living room and kitchen. Eat in breakfast area. Split bedroom floor plan.
1 Unit Available
150 Landings Drive
150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,091
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments.
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.
1 Unit Available
6160 Timberlane Terrace
6160 Timberlane Terrace, Northlakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3490 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$918
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
