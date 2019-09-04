Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 605 E 10th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
605 E 10th St
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 E 10th St
605 East 10th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
605 East 10th Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home, rocking chair front porch, fenced back yard, and large shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 E 10th St have any available units?
605 E 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 605 E 10th St have?
Some of 605 E 10th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 E 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
605 E 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 E 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 E 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 605 E 10th St offer parking?
No, 605 E 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 605 E 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 E 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 E 10th St have a pool?
No, 605 E 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 605 E 10th St have accessible units?
No, 605 E 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 605 E 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 E 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 E 10th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 E 10th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Kannapolis 1 Bedrooms
Kannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Gym
Kannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lewisville, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Cherryville, NC
Shelby, NC
Locust, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College