Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great remodeled 3 BR/2 BA home with tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Laminate hardwood floors throughout living room and foyer. Large eat-in-kitchen has stainless steel appliances and nice molding. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet and bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. 2-car garage! Big fenced-in yard in back. Upgraded lighting and neutral paint throughout entire house! Minutes from I-85 and the Kannapolis Intimidators stadium. Available Now!