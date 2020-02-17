305 Locust St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning media room

2 Bedroom/1 Bath home for rent in Kannapolis with 2 car detached garage and workshop. Only 1 mile from Gem Theater/Downtown/Research Center/New baseball stadium. Just finishing rehab of the home and includes many new and updated features. Updated kitchen with room for small table. Large living room, 2 good size bedrooms (one with WIC), large dining room which can be used as bonus room. Separate laundry room with hookups. Back yard with separate fenced in area.



-Updated Bathroom with new vanity, sink, toilet and all new wall and floor tile

-Original hardwoods cleaned and or refinished

-Brand new composite/TREX front deck

-Brand new updated insulated windows with new blinds

-New primer and paint throughout entire house

-New Refrigerator, rebuild cabinets and electric stove.



Detached 2 car garage has separate workshop space in the back that has been wired for extra outlets.



Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. First months rent and $950 security deposit due at signing. Application fee of $30 per adult. Text best for initial contact



OPEN HOUSE Sunday Feb 16th from 11-5