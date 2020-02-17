All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:24 AM

305 Locust St

305 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 Locust Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
2 Bedroom/1 Bath home for rent in Kannapolis with 2 car detached garage and workshop. Only 1 mile from Gem Theater/Downtown/Research Center/New baseball stadium. Just finishing rehab of the home and includes many new and updated features. Updated kitchen with room for small table. Large living room, 2 good size bedrooms (one with WIC), large dining room which can be used as bonus room. Separate laundry room with hookups. Back yard with separate fenced in area.

-Updated Bathroom with new vanity, sink, toilet and all new wall and floor tile
-Original hardwoods cleaned and or refinished
-Brand new composite/TREX front deck
-Brand new updated insulated windows with new blinds
-New primer and paint throughout entire house
-New Refrigerator, rebuild cabinets and electric stove.

Detached 2 car garage has separate workshop space in the back that has been wired for extra outlets.

Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. First months rent and $950 security deposit due at signing. Application fee of $30 per adult. Text best for initial contact

OPEN HOUSE Sunday Feb 16th from 11-5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Locust St have any available units?
305 Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 305 Locust St have?
Some of 305 Locust St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
305 Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Locust St pet-friendly?
No, 305 Locust St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 305 Locust St offer parking?
Yes, 305 Locust St offers parking.
Does 305 Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Locust St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Locust St have a pool?
No, 305 Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 305 Locust St have accessible units?
No, 305 Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Locust St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 Locust St has units with air conditioning.
