2307 Wednesbury Court

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Salem Creek in Kannapolis, NC. - Newly Renovated. Located in Salem Creek Subdivision in Kannapolis. This Home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. It is approximately 1289 square feet and has central air. It comes with the Living Room. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, and disposal. It is convenient to restaurants and shopping. Available Now.



North on Hwy. 29, Left on Dakota Street, Salem Creek is in the back of the subdivision.



(RLNE2295420)