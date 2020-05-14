All apartments in Kannapolis
2307 Wednesbury Court
2307 Wednesbury Court

2307 Wesnesbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Wesnesbury Court, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Salem Creek in Kannapolis, NC. - Newly Renovated. Located in Salem Creek Subdivision in Kannapolis. This Home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. It is approximately 1289 square feet and has central air. It comes with the Living Room. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, and disposal. It is convenient to restaurants and shopping. Available Now.

North on Hwy. 29, Left on Dakota Street, Salem Creek is in the back of the subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Wednesbury Court have any available units?
2307 Wednesbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2307 Wednesbury Court have?
Some of 2307 Wednesbury Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Wednesbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Wednesbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Wednesbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Wednesbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2307 Wednesbury Court offer parking?
No, 2307 Wednesbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 2307 Wednesbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Wednesbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Wednesbury Court have a pool?
No, 2307 Wednesbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Wednesbury Court have accessible units?
No, 2307 Wednesbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Wednesbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Wednesbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Wednesbury Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2307 Wednesbury Court has units with air conditioning.

