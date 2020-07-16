All apartments in Johnston County
Find more places like 150 Nevada Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnston County, NC
/
150 Nevada Court
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

150 Nevada Court

150 Nevada Court · (919) 882-7742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

150 Nevada Court, Johnston County, NC 27527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate, almost new 2 story cul-de-sac home w/2 car garage in great Clayton location! Main floor has living room, open dining room & family room overlook lg. kitchen w/island & lots of counterspace/cabinets plus a walk-in pantry. 1/2 bath and laundry room on main floor. 2nd floor has lg. master w/walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and loft area. 16'x20' deck for entertaining! Large lot & shed. Landlord believes that this residence contains approximately 2304 sq. ft. of Living Area, but Tenant shall independently verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Nevada Court have any available units?
150 Nevada Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Nevada Court have?
Some of 150 Nevada Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Nevada Court currently offering any rent specials?
150 Nevada Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Nevada Court pet-friendly?
No, 150 Nevada Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnston County.
Does 150 Nevada Court offer parking?
Yes, 150 Nevada Court offers parking.
Does 150 Nevada Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Nevada Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Nevada Court have a pool?
No, 150 Nevada Court does not have a pool.
Does 150 Nevada Court have accessible units?
No, 150 Nevada Court does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Nevada Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Nevada Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Nevada Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Nevada Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 150 Nevada Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop
Clayton, NC 27527
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop
Clayton, NC 27520
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr
Clayton, NC 27527
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way
Clayton, NC 27520

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCGreenville, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCZebulon, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCWilson, NCLillington, NC
Rolesville, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCHope Mills, NCSanford, NCKinston, NCRockfish, NCHillsborough, NCOxford, NCTarboro, NCRaeford, NCAyden, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity