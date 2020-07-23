/
wayne county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
29 Apartments for rent in Wayne County, NC📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Reserve at Bradbury Place
560 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to Seymour Johnson AFB, Wayne Memorial and Cherry Hospital. one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stylish floor plans and modern finishes. Multi-media theater and fully-equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
31 Units Available
Legacy at Berkeley Place
105 Fallin Blvd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,147
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1443 sqft
Just minutes from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and ice maker. Luxury community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and car wash area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Quail Hollow
300 Quail Hollow Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1595 sqft
300 Quail Hollow Available 08/24/20 300 Quail Hollow - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home built in 2017 in new development Spring Forest. Eat in kitchen features stainless appliances, stained cabinets, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
504 Tramway Drive
504 Tramway Drive, Walnut Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1973 sqft
504 Tramway Drive Available 08/08/20 WONDERFUL 2-STORY HOME IN WALNUT CREEK *SPRING CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT* - Wonderfully unique home filled with charm & character in highly sought-after Walnut Creek! Featuring nearly 2000 sq feet PLUS a sun room,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
431 Planters Ridge Drive
431 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1868 sqft
431 Planters Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 STUNNING 4 BR, 2.5 BA 2-Story in Planters Ridge *Pikeville schools* - Welcome Home to Planters Ridge! This nearly-new 2-story home has FOUR bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Quail Hollow Drive
115 Quail Hollow Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1601 sqft
115 Quail Hollow Drive Available 07/23/20 GORGEOUS 3 BR, 2 BA w/ 2-CAR GARAGE *BUILT IN 2017* - Simply Gorgeous! Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom newer construction home in popular and newly-developed Spring Forest subdivision.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Carolina Forest
126 Carolina Forest Drive, Elroy, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1594 sqft
126 Carolina Forest Available 08/14/20 126 Carolina Forest - Wonderful ranch style home on cul-de-sac in Carolina Forest! Open and split bedroom floor plan. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Beautiful kitchen with bar open to dining area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
103 JJ Lane
103 JJ Ln, Wayne County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
Rosewood Area! - Single Wide Mobile Home 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Refrigerator and Range Included Double Security Deposit Required Rosewood Elementary School District Rosewood Middle School District Rosewood High School District No Pets
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
409 Pointe Drive
409 Pointe Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2341 sqft
409 Pointe Drive Available 08/07/20 409 Pointe Drive - This beautiful home is a must-see!! The HUGE living space opens to the kitchen, breakfast nook, and right out to the back deck, perfect for entertaining! Two bedrooms, a bonus room and a
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Somervale Lane
108 Somervale Lane, Goldsboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2235 sqft
108 Somervale Lane Available 08/21/20 108 Somervale - This is an absolutely beautiful home in a great location! Just a short drive to the base, this property is conveniently located near the Hospital and shopping on Wayne Memorial.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Beckett Drive
101 Beckett Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
101 Beckett Drive Available 08/01/20 *DETACHED GARAGE/WORKSHOP!* Gorgeous home on HUGE acre lot in Princeton - **GORGEOUS 3 BR, 2 BA brick home on 1-acre lot in Carolyn Ridge subdivision (Princeton).
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Willow Pond Dr
109 Willow Pond Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2504 sqft
109 Willow Pond Dr Available 08/07/20 Willow Pond - Wow!! This beautiful home has all of the features you are looking for - hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, formal dining room, TWO bonus spaces, and more! Master suite
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Suttons Run
200 Sutton's Run, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1765 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home - Spacious, well-cared for home in desirable Sutton's Run subdivision. Tons of new construction popping up all around this area, also located in desirable Spring Creek school district.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
406 Johnson Branch Road
406 Johnson Branch Road, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
406 Johnson Branch Road Available 08/20/20 406 Johnson Branch - Located in the desirable Woodcroft neighborhood just a short drive from base, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a charmer! The HUGE kitchen/dining area leads out to the privacy-fenced
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
415 Planters Ridge Drive
415 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2030 sqft
Available August 10th. Located in a Well Established Community in the CBA School District. This Primrose Plan Features 3 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the 2nd floor) , 2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Lauren Place
102 Lauren Place, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1373 sqft
102 Lauren Place Available 06/01/20 102 Lauren Place - Looking for a huge fenced yard with lots of privacy? This property has that and a whole lot more! Located just ten miles from base, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom boasts an open floor plan with a
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
7001 Comet Dr.
7001 Comet Drive, Mar-Mac, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
7001 Comet Drive - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. The kitchen includes the electric stove. There is also a living room and dining area. The laundry hook ups are in the storage room in the garage.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Dobbs Drive
303 Dobbs Drive, Walnut Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1706 sqft
303 Dobbs Drive - Don't miss out on this brick beauty! Gorgeous updated home in Dobbs Court Subdivision featuring a beautiful stone wall in the living room, large open dining room connected to a spacious kitchen with center island, and large sunroom
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
104 N. Audubon Avenue
104 North Audubon Avenue, Goldsboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
104 N. Audubon Ave - 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. There is a living room with a NON FUNCTIONING fireplace. The kitchen includes the refrigerator and electric stove. There is also a dining room. The laundry area includes the appliance hook ups.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
212 Tina Avenue
212 Tina Avenue, Pikeville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1530 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Fenced Back Yard in Pikeville NC - Single Family Rental Home Approximately 1,530 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range Included Carport Fenced Back Yard Pets Allowed With Owner
Last updated March 10 at 02:00 PM
1 Unit Available
3163 U.S. 117
3163 US Route 117, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1368 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with laminate flooring throughout. W/D hookup and large yard. Please call our office with any questions or to schedule a showing. (919)778-8114 Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
139 Woods Mill Road
139 Woods Mill Road, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2310 sqft
139 Woods Mill - This is a great home in a great, established neighborhood! Located just minutes from base in the Hunters Creek subdivision, this property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large bonus room, a formal dining room, and a Florida room
Results within 5 miles of Wayne County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 N Center Street
208 South Center Street, La Grange, NC
3 Bedrooms
$700
208 North Center Street La Grange NC 28551 - 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath Carport Hardwood Floors Storage Building Pest Allowed With Owner Approval (RLNE5494977)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Lisa Dr.
55 Lisa Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1560 sqft
55 Lisa Dr. Available 09/01/20 Pretty Princeton Home, 3bed/2bath and loft, AVAILABLE September 1st! - Stylish 2 story home in desired Princeton area. Enjoy benefits of this country home, space, land. peacefulness.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wayne County area include Craven Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Greenville have apartments for rent.
