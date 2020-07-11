All apartments in Johnston County
Find more places like 104 Julio Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnston County, NC
/
104 Julio Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:50 PM

104 Julio Lane

104 Julio Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

104 Julio Lane, Johnston County, NC 27529

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Julio Lane have any available units?
104 Julio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnston County, NC.
Is 104 Julio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
104 Julio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Julio Lane pet-friendly?
No, 104 Julio Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnston County.
Does 104 Julio Lane offer parking?
No, 104 Julio Lane does not offer parking.
Does 104 Julio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Julio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Julio Lane have a pool?
No, 104 Julio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 104 Julio Lane have accessible units?
No, 104 Julio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Julio Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Julio Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Julio Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Julio Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way
Clayton, NC 27520
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop
Clayton, NC 27520
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr
Clayton, NC 27527
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop
Clayton, NC 27527

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCGreenville, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCZebulon, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCWilson, NCLillington, NC
Rolesville, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCHope Mills, NCSanford, NCKinston, NCRockfish, NCHillsborough, NCOxford, NCTarboro, NCRaeford, NCAyden, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh