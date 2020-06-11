9712 Parcell Street

Amenities
Beautiful, open floor plan in coveted Monteith Park community! 3 bed/2.5 bath across from common green space. Large home office / dining room on main floor. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash & all stainless steel appliances,plenty of cabinets for storage & an eat-in breakfast area. Great room features a gas log fireplace with stacked stone. Hardwood floors on the main level & travertine tile in the kitchen. Upstairs is the spacious master suite with a walk-in closet & bathroom featuring a garden tub/shower combo & marble tile floors. 2 additional large bedrooms share a jack/jill bathroom. Gorgeous, sizable outdoor living space featuring a covered pergola, 43" HDTV & slate wood burning fireplace. Detached 2-car garage. Large park across street. Access to community pool, clubhouse, green spaces/trails & playground. This desirable community is close to EVERYTHING: shopping, restaurants, entertainment, I-77. Close to downtown Davidson, Cornelius & Lake Norman.