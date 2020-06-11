All apartments in Huntersville
Location

9712 Parcell Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful, open floor plan in coveted Monteith Park community! 3 bed/2.5 bath across from common green space. Large home office / dining room on main floor. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash & all stainless steel appliances,plenty of cabinets for storage & an eat-in breakfast area. Great room features a gas log fireplace with stacked stone. Hardwood floors on the main level & travertine tile in the kitchen. Upstairs is the spacious master suite with a walk-in closet & bathroom featuring a garden tub/shower combo & marble tile floors. 2 additional large bedrooms share a jack/jill bathroom. Gorgeous, sizable outdoor living space featuring a covered pergola, 43" HDTV & slate wood burning fireplace. Detached 2-car garage. Large park across street. Access to community pool, clubhouse, green spaces/trails & playground. This desirable community is close to EVERYTHING: shopping, restaurants, entertainment, I-77. Close to downtown Davidson, Cornelius & Lake Norman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 Parcell Street have any available units?
9712 Parcell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9712 Parcell Street have?
Some of 9712 Parcell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 Parcell Street currently offering any rent specials?
9712 Parcell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 Parcell Street pet-friendly?
No, 9712 Parcell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9712 Parcell Street offer parking?
Yes, 9712 Parcell Street offers parking.
Does 9712 Parcell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9712 Parcell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 Parcell Street have a pool?
Yes, 9712 Parcell Street has a pool.
Does 9712 Parcell Street have accessible units?
No, 9712 Parcell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 Parcell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9712 Parcell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9712 Parcell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9712 Parcell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

