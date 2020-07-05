All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 9450 Copans Glen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
9450 Copans Glen Lane
Last updated February 7 2020 at 1:36 AM

9450 Copans Glen Lane

9450 Copans Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9450 Copans Glen Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
The Hamptons

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath basement home in highly desired Hamptons neighborhood in Huntersville. So many great features about this home!!..2 fireplaces, flex room off master, each secondary bedroom has direct access to a bathroom. Kitchen has newer Stainless steel Viking gas range with Viking exhaust hood and Viking microwave, 2-story great room, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Walk-out sunny Basement has kitchenette, full bath, workout room/flex space, 2 recreation areas, newer vinyl plank flooring, $10K teak conditioned wine cellar, and high ceilings. Home also boasts a screened porch, covered patio, composite deck with stairs to lower level patio, new (1.5 years) Trane HVAC systems with humidity control for main and upper floors. Roof 2013. COVETED LOCAL SCHOOL ASSIGNMENTS! All of this in an amenity rich neighborhood featuring 2 pools, 2 sets of double lighted tennis cts, 2 playgrounds, volleyball court, soccer field AND close to EVERYTHING!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9450 Copans Glen Lane have any available units?
9450 Copans Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9450 Copans Glen Lane have?
Some of 9450 Copans Glen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9450 Copans Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9450 Copans Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9450 Copans Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9450 Copans Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9450 Copans Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9450 Copans Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 9450 Copans Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9450 Copans Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9450 Copans Glen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9450 Copans Glen Lane has a pool.
Does 9450 Copans Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 9450 Copans Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9450 Copans Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9450 Copans Glen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9450 Copans Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9450 Copans Glen Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College