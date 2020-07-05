9450 Copans Glen Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Amazing 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath basement home in highly desired Hamptons neighborhood in Huntersville. So many great features about this home!!..2 fireplaces, flex room off master, each secondary bedroom has direct access to a bathroom. Kitchen has newer Stainless steel Viking gas range with Viking exhaust hood and Viking microwave, 2-story great room, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Walk-out sunny Basement has kitchenette, full bath, workout room/flex space, 2 recreation areas, newer vinyl plank flooring, $10K teak conditioned wine cellar, and high ceilings. Home also boasts a screened porch, covered patio, composite deck with stairs to lower level patio, new (1.5 years) Trane HVAC systems with humidity control for main and upper floors. Roof 2013. COVETED LOCAL SCHOOL ASSIGNMENTS! All of this in an amenity rich neighborhood featuring 2 pools, 2 sets of double lighted tennis cts, 2 playgrounds, volleyball court, soccer field AND close to EVERYTHING!!