All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 9215 Hillston Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
9215 Hillston Ridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9215 Hillston Ridge Road

9215 Hillston Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9215 Hillston Ridge Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely ranch home with an open floor plan and lots of natural light in the Melbourne community of Huntersville that includes a club house, pool, tennis courts and playground along with year-round community events. Quiet street with open wooded area across the street. Easy access to green way and convenient to shops, restaurants, hospital and other amenities. Fenced backyard. Attic storage and storage closet off of bonus room. Master plus 2 additional bedrooms. Spacious bonus room over garage for office/guests or playroom. Kitchen and family room with gas fire place open to the fenced yard. Located just over a mile off I-77 and Exit 23 Gilead Road. 2 car garage with built in storage shelves. Refrigerator at house. Pets allowed under 20 pounds with $250 non-refundable pet fee.
HOA fees paid by landlord and includes use of pool, tennis courts and other community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9215 Hillston Ridge Road have any available units?
9215 Hillston Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9215 Hillston Ridge Road have?
Some of 9215 Hillston Ridge Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9215 Hillston Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
9215 Hillston Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 Hillston Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9215 Hillston Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 9215 Hillston Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 9215 Hillston Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 9215 Hillston Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9215 Hillston Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 Hillston Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 9215 Hillston Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 9215 Hillston Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 9215 Hillston Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 Hillston Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9215 Hillston Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9215 Hillston Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9215 Hillston Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College