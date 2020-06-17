9215 Hillston Ridge Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Lovely ranch home with an open floor plan and lots of natural light in the Melbourne community of Huntersville that includes a club house, pool, tennis courts and playground along with year-round community events. Quiet street with open wooded area across the street. Easy access to green way and convenient to shops, restaurants, hospital and other amenities. Fenced backyard. Attic storage and storage closet off of bonus room. Master plus 2 additional bedrooms. Spacious bonus room over garage for office/guests or playroom. Kitchen and family room with gas fire place open to the fenced yard. Located just over a mile off I-77 and Exit 23 Gilead Road. 2 car garage with built in storage shelves. Refrigerator at house. Pets allowed under 20 pounds with $250 non-refundable pet fee.

HOA fees paid by landlord and includes use of pool, tennis courts and other community amenities.