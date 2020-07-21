8325 Cottsbrooke Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home w/ screened in porch in the wonderfully sought-after neighborhood of MacAulay.

This home features a home office with french doors for added privacy, main level bedroom & full bath & a fenced-in professionally landscaped backyard. Great room has cozy gas fireplace & open concept kitchen/living room. Gorgeous Owner's suite overlooking backyard and master bath features dual sinks, soaking tub, oversize walk in shower, & large walk in closet. Upstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms + a huge bonus w/ walk-in attic storage. Walk to the top-rated Grand Oak Elementary School just across from the neighborhood. Community amenities include pool with 2 water slides & separate kiddie pool w/ slide. 2 playgrounds, tennis courts, club house, pond, waterfall park & lending library. Available June 11.