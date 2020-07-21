All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
8325 Cottsbrooke Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

8325 Cottsbrooke Drive

8325 Cottsbrooke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8325 Cottsbrooke Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Macaulay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home w/ screened in porch in the wonderfully sought-after neighborhood of MacAulay.
This home features a home office with french doors for added privacy, main level bedroom & full bath & a fenced-in professionally landscaped backyard. Great room has cozy gas fireplace & open concept kitchen/living room. Gorgeous Owner's suite overlooking backyard and master bath features dual sinks, soaking tub, oversize walk in shower, & large walk in closet. Upstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms + a huge bonus w/ walk-in attic storage. Walk to the top-rated Grand Oak Elementary School just across from the neighborhood. Community amenities include pool with 2 water slides & separate kiddie pool w/ slide. 2 playgrounds, tennis courts, club house, pond, waterfall park & lending library. Available June 11.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive have any available units?
8325 Cottsbrooke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive have?
Some of 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8325 Cottsbrooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive offers parking.
Does 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive has a pool.
Does 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8325 Cottsbrooke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntersville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College