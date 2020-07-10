All apartments in Huntersville
8011 Parknoll Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:34 PM

8011 Parknoll Drive

8011 Parknoll Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8011 Parknoll Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

cats allowed
pool
clubhouse
“APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Beautiful new three bedroom, three bath home in a 55+ community. Tons of space, including large master on first floor, with a sitting room! Home is great for entertaining, and gives a resort feel. Bonus area upstairs with a wet bar. Community offers pool and clubhouse access. Home is in a quite part of Huntersville, but is still close to major highways, shopping, and dining!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 Parknoll Drive have any available units?
8011 Parknoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 8011 Parknoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8011 Parknoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 Parknoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8011 Parknoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8011 Parknoll Drive offer parking?
No, 8011 Parknoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8011 Parknoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8011 Parknoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 Parknoll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8011 Parknoll Drive has a pool.
Does 8011 Parknoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 8011 Parknoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 Parknoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8011 Parknoll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8011 Parknoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8011 Parknoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
