8011 Parknoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed pet friendly

“APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



Beautiful new three bedroom, three bath home in a 55+ community. Tons of space, including large master on first floor, with a sitting room! Home is great for entertaining, and gives a resort feel. Bonus area upstairs with a wet bar. Community offers pool and clubhouse access. Home is in a quite part of Huntersville, but is still close to major highways, shopping, and dining!!!