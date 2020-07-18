7724 Autumnview Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Prestine, move in ready home in the quiet Henderson Park Subdivision in Huntersville! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a spacious living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining room w/wainscoting and beautiful crown molding, eat in kitchen area, lots of natural light and ample storage in the kitchen. Out back you will find a large private, fenced in yard, oversized wooden deck and access to a neighborhood walking trail. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds allowed. Just minutes from schools and all major shopping and easy access to I -77 & I-485.

Washer and Dryer can be added to the property if tenant needs it.

**Military/Veterans Discount of $75 a month on rental fee**. Requirements: provide an active duty card. Veterans, provide a copy of DD214.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5902377)