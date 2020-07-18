All apartments in Huntersville
Location

7724 Autumnview Court, Huntersville, NC 28078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7724 Autumnview Court · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Prestine, move in ready home in the quiet Henderson Park Subdivision in Huntersville! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a spacious living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining room w/wainscoting and beautiful crown molding, eat in kitchen area, lots of natural light and ample storage in the kitchen. Out back you will find a large private, fenced in yard, oversized wooden deck and access to a neighborhood walking trail. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds allowed. Just minutes from schools and all major shopping and easy access to I -77 & I-485.
Washer and Dryer can be added to the property if tenant needs it.
**Military/Veterans Discount of $75 a month on rental fee**. Requirements: provide an active duty card. Veterans, provide a copy of DD214.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 Autumnview Court have any available units?
7724 Autumnview Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7724 Autumnview Court have?
Some of 7724 Autumnview Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 Autumnview Court currently offering any rent specials?
7724 Autumnview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 Autumnview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7724 Autumnview Court is pet friendly.
Does 7724 Autumnview Court offer parking?
No, 7724 Autumnview Court does not offer parking.
Does 7724 Autumnview Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7724 Autumnview Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 Autumnview Court have a pool?
No, 7724 Autumnview Court does not have a pool.
Does 7724 Autumnview Court have accessible units?
No, 7724 Autumnview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 Autumnview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7724 Autumnview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7724 Autumnview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7724 Autumnview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
