All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 7720 Royal Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
7720 Royal Park Lane
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

7720 Royal Park Lane

7720 Royal Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7720 Royal Park Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom in Regency Park, Huntersville - Lovely 3 bedroom in Regency Park, Huntersville, New paint and hardwood throughout! very clean and fresh.

(RLNE5072167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 Royal Park Lane have any available units?
7720 Royal Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 7720 Royal Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Royal Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Royal Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7720 Royal Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 7720 Royal Park Lane offer parking?
No, 7720 Royal Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7720 Royal Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 Royal Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Royal Park Lane have a pool?
No, 7720 Royal Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7720 Royal Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 7720 Royal Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Royal Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7720 Royal Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7720 Royal Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7720 Royal Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College