7629 Henderson Park Road

Amenities
Wonderful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch home in Henderson Park - Subdivision: Henderson Park
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 1997
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Pets: Yes with Owners Approval and Pet Fee
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Barnette Elem., Bradley Middle, Hopewell High School
This wonderful ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. It has a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fire place, dining area and updated kitchen with new counters and fixtures. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private full bath. 2 good size secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. The home has laminate flooring throughout. Great back yard with patio, fence and fire pit. The home also has a 2 car garage and is located 4 doors down from the pool. Quiet neighborhood and close to all that Huntersville has to offer. Minutes from Lake Norman, Concord or I-485. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.
Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.
(RLNE5047311)