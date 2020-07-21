7629 Henderson Park Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch home in Henderson Park - Subdivision: Henderson Park

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1997

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Pets: Yes with Owners Approval and Pet Fee

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Barnette Elem., Bradley Middle, Hopewell High School



This wonderful ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. It has a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fire place, dining area and updated kitchen with new counters and fixtures. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private full bath. 2 good size secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. The home has laminate flooring throughout. Great back yard with patio, fence and fire pit. The home also has a 2 car garage and is located 4 doors down from the pool. Quiet neighborhood and close to all that Huntersville has to offer. Minutes from Lake Norman, Concord or I-485. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



