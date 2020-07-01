All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 7417 O Hara Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
7417 O Hara Street
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

7417 O Hara Street

7417 O'hara Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7417 O'hara Street, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

new construction
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NO HOA - NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME - Offers 2104 s.f., 3 BRs + LOFT, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. Convenient Huntersville location convenient to I-77 and I-485. Main level has spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a functional center island and black appliances. Opens to a large great room w/dining area. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a loft which makes a great extra den, play area or office space. Large master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and a master bath with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and separate shower and garden tub. AVAILABLE NOW - Be the first to live in this new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7417 O Hara Street have any available units?
7417 O Hara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7417 O Hara Street have?
Some of 7417 O Hara Street's amenities include new construction, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7417 O Hara Street currently offering any rent specials?
7417 O Hara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 O Hara Street pet-friendly?
No, 7417 O Hara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 7417 O Hara Street offer parking?
Yes, 7417 O Hara Street offers parking.
Does 7417 O Hara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7417 O Hara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 O Hara Street have a pool?
No, 7417 O Hara Street does not have a pool.
Does 7417 O Hara Street have accessible units?
No, 7417 O Hara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 O Hara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7417 O Hara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7417 O Hara Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7417 O Hara Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College