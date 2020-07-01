7417 O Hara Street

Amenities

NO HOA - NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME - Offers 2104 s.f., 3 BRs + LOFT, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. Convenient Huntersville location convenient to I-77 and I-485. Main level has spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a functional center island and black appliances. Opens to a large great room w/dining area. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a loft which makes a great extra den, play area or office space. Large master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and a master bath with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and separate shower and garden tub. AVAILABLE NOW - Be the first to live in this new home!