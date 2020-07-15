7038 Church Wood Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION RECEIVED. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located in Gilead Ridge neighborhood in Huntersville! Beautiful brick-front home with an open floor-plan, eat-in kitchen, and family room with a gorgeous fireplace adorned with stone accents, office with built-ins and french doors, etc. An elegant formal dining area is perfect for entertaining your guests. Upstairs, you'll find your master suite and additional guest bedrooms. The bonus room (accessible via a separate staircase) has surround sound and full bath, perfect for the man cave, in-law suite or a playroom. Community offers playground and swimming pool. Located near Lake Norman, Birkdale Village shops and restaurants, and easy access to I-77. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.