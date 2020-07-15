All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
7038 Church Wood Ln
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

7038 Church Wood Ln

7038 Church Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7038 Church Wood Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Gilead Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located in Gilead Ridge neighborhood in Huntersville! Beautiful brick-front home with an open floor-plan, eat-in kitchen, and family room with a gorgeous fireplace adorned with stone accents, office with built-ins and french doors, etc. An elegant formal dining area is perfect for entertaining your guests. Upstairs, you'll find your master suite and additional guest bedrooms. The bonus room (accessible via a separate staircase) has surround sound and full bath, perfect for the man cave, in-law suite or a playroom. Community offers playground and swimming pool. Located near Lake Norman, Birkdale Village shops and restaurants, and easy access to I-77. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7038 Church Wood Ln have any available units?
7038 Church Wood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7038 Church Wood Ln have?
Some of 7038 Church Wood Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7038 Church Wood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7038 Church Wood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7038 Church Wood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7038 Church Wood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7038 Church Wood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7038 Church Wood Ln offers parking.
Does 7038 Church Wood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7038 Church Wood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7038 Church Wood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7038 Church Wood Ln has a pool.
Does 7038 Church Wood Ln have accessible units?
No, 7038 Church Wood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7038 Church Wood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7038 Church Wood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7038 Church Wood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7038 Church Wood Ln has units with air conditioning.
