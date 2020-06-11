6716 Mountain Majesty Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table

END UNIT TOWN HOME...PERFECT LOCATION. Freshly painted, NEW laminate wood floors in kitchen, foyer and dining room. Very open floor plan with huge kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and A pantry. Spacious great room with area for home office, reading nook even or maybe a pool table - lots of space. 2 very spacious master bedrooms upstairs both with ensuite baths and GREAT closet space. PERFECT location just minutes to local schools. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, Birkdale Village, Lake Norman, I-77, I-485... the list goes on and on. This is a great end unit with privacy. New front storm door to be installed 6/20. Owners have done everything to make this a great place to call home.