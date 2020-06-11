All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
6716 Mountain Majesty Way
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

6716 Mountain Majesty Way

6716 Mountain Majesty Way · No Longer Available
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6716 Mountain Majesty Way, Huntersville, NC 28078
Tanners Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
END UNIT TOWN HOME...PERFECT LOCATION. Freshly painted, NEW laminate wood floors in kitchen, foyer and dining room. Very open floor plan with huge kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and A pantry. Spacious great room with area for home office, reading nook even or maybe a pool table - lots of space. 2 very spacious master bedrooms upstairs both with ensuite baths and GREAT closet space. PERFECT location just minutes to local schools. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, Birkdale Village, Lake Norman, I-77, I-485... the list goes on and on. This is a great end unit with privacy. New front storm door to be installed 6/20. Owners have done everything to make this a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Mountain Majesty Way have any available units?
6716 Mountain Majesty Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 6716 Mountain Majesty Way have?
Some of 6716 Mountain Majesty Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Mountain Majesty Way currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Mountain Majesty Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Mountain Majesty Way pet-friendly?
No, 6716 Mountain Majesty Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 6716 Mountain Majesty Way offer parking?
Yes, 6716 Mountain Majesty Way offers parking.
Does 6716 Mountain Majesty Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6716 Mountain Majesty Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Mountain Majesty Way have a pool?
No, 6716 Mountain Majesty Way does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Mountain Majesty Way have accessible units?
No, 6716 Mountain Majesty Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Mountain Majesty Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Mountain Majesty Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6716 Mountain Majesty Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6716 Mountain Majesty Way does not have units with air conditioning.
