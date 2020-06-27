3908 Archer Notch Lane

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Gilead Ridge - Spacious townhome in Gilead Ridge with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. This 1800+ square foot home includes dining room, large open kitchen/ living room and a half bath downstairs. The kitchen has a breakfast bar open to breakfast area and family room. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs along with a laundry closet. Master suite includes large walk in closet, garden tub, tiled shower. Fenced in yard with deck, detached 2 car garage. Great home for entertaining. Community amenities include a pool, playground and rec area. Close to shopping, restaurants, I-77, and more.



The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 application fee for each person over 18. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. This home is offered for rent unfurnished. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5002220)