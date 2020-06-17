All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

300 South Main Street

300 North Carolina Highway 115 · No Longer Available
Location

300 North Carolina Highway 115, Huntersville, NC 28078
Downtown Huntersville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house for rent right in the heart of downtown Huntersville!

All of the great things that make Huntersville such a desirable place to live are literally at your doorstep. Discovery Place kids, breweries, excellent schools, boutique shops, parks, popular restaurants and delicious food trucks... it is all right around the corner from this house!

Its easy to get to Charlotte or Lake Norman from here; I-77 is close but there are lots of back ways if you want to skip rush hour traffic!

Main level has hardwood floors, third floor has its own independent HVAC unit (the rest of the house has a different hvac unit). There is no HOA and there is plenty of parking on the side streets, in front of the house, and in the lot behind the house.

Neighbors are friendly, as is everyone in this neighborhood.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is NOT responsible for lawn maintenance. All appliances are included and yes, that evens means washer and dryer!

**No smoking (conventional or the e variety)**
**Pets conditional with a non-refundable $200 fee per pet**
**Rent is $1,500 per month + security deposit**

Available July 1st but can move that date earlier if necessary.

Serious inquiries only - contact Ashley with questions or to arrange a house visit.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/huntersville-nc?lid=12287370

(RLNE4938563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 South Main Street have any available units?
300 South Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 300 South Main Street have?
Some of 300 South Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 South Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 South Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 South Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 South Main Street offers parking.
Does 300 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 South Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 300 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 300 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 South Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 South Main Street has units with air conditioning.
