300 South Main Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house for rent right in the heart of downtown Huntersville!



All of the great things that make Huntersville such a desirable place to live are literally at your doorstep. Discovery Place kids, breweries, excellent schools, boutique shops, parks, popular restaurants and delicious food trucks... it is all right around the corner from this house!



Its easy to get to Charlotte or Lake Norman from here; I-77 is close but there are lots of back ways if you want to skip rush hour traffic!



Main level has hardwood floors, third floor has its own independent HVAC unit (the rest of the house has a different hvac unit). There is no HOA and there is plenty of parking on the side streets, in front of the house, and in the lot behind the house.



Neighbors are friendly, as is everyone in this neighborhood.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is NOT responsible for lawn maintenance. All appliances are included and yes, that evens means washer and dryer!



**No smoking (conventional or the e variety)**

**Pets conditional with a non-refundable $200 fee per pet**

**Rent is $1,500 per month + security deposit**



Available July 1st but can move that date earlier if necessary.



Serious inquiries only - contact Ashley with questions or to arrange a house visit.



