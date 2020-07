Amenities

Great 3 bedroom (Possible 4th bedroom on lower level), 2 bath brick and vinyl home, well maintained split level beauty in the heart of downtown Huntersville. Main level has spacious kitchen, dining area, and family room. 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors upstairs. Downstairs can be used as rec room or extra bedroom.