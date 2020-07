Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Location, location, location! Rare find ranch home with bonus/4th bedroom up, in lovely community minutes from Lake Norman, shopping, I77, etc. Home is in excellent condition! 4 bedrooms and 3 FULL baths. Community features pool, playground, amenity center, parks, etc. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters! This home will rent fast! Home has white PVC privacy fence installed after photos were taken. Interior paint less than 1 year old!