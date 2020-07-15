17326 Caldwell Track Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2-story home on a corner lot in the popular Caldwell Station community For Rent! Floor plan offers main level with Formal Dining Room, open Kitchen with granite and eating bar, Breakfast area and Great Room with gas log fireplace. Upper level Laundry Closet, 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and a large Master Suite with garden tub, separate shower and a dual sink vanity. You will enjoy the the Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio and the community amenities including playground and pool! No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application!