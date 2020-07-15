All apartments in Huntersville
17326 Caldwell Track Drive
17326 Caldwell Track Drive

17326 Caldwell Track Dr · No Longer Available
Huntersville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

17326 Caldwell Track Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2-story home on a corner lot in the popular Caldwell Station community For Rent! Floor plan offers main level with Formal Dining Room, open Kitchen with granite and eating bar, Breakfast area and Great Room with gas log fireplace. Upper level Laundry Closet, 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and a large Master Suite with garden tub, separate shower and a dual sink vanity. You will enjoy the the Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio and the community amenities including playground and pool! No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17326 Caldwell Track Drive have any available units?
17326 Caldwell Track Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 17326 Caldwell Track Drive have?
Some of 17326 Caldwell Track Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17326 Caldwell Track Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17326 Caldwell Track Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17326 Caldwell Track Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17326 Caldwell Track Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17326 Caldwell Track Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17326 Caldwell Track Drive offers parking.
Does 17326 Caldwell Track Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17326 Caldwell Track Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17326 Caldwell Track Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17326 Caldwell Track Drive has a pool.
Does 17326 Caldwell Track Drive have accessible units?
No, 17326 Caldwell Track Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17326 Caldwell Track Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17326 Caldwell Track Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17326 Caldwell Track Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17326 Caldwell Track Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
