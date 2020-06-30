17216 Knoxwood Drive

Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Beautiful 4 BR 3 BA traditional home with 2 car garage move in ready. New easy care laminate hardwood floors as well as carpet. Stunning formal living and dining rooms, great for entertaining. Beautiful sunny kitchen with island and SS appliances and cute breakfast nook. More entertainment options with the awesome great room with cozy fireplace with view into eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and appliances, For outdoor fun step out to the lovely deck. This home has lots of BR options with a BR on the main with full BA plus upper level with 3 BR and 2 full BA including huge master with ensuite BA. Close to shopping, schools and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood:Hampton Ridge
High school: William Amos Hough High School
Middle school: Bailey Middle School
Elementary school: J.v. Washam Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.