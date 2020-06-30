All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 17216 Knoxwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
17216 Knoxwood Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:42 PM

17216 Knoxwood Drive

17216 Knoxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17216 Knoxwood Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Hampton Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Beautiful 4 BR 3 BA traditional home with 2 car garage move in ready. New easy care laminate hardwood floors as well as carpet. Stunning formal living and dining rooms, great for entertaining. Beautiful sunny kitchen with island and SS appliances and cute breakfast nook. More entertainment options with the awesome great room with cozy fireplace with view into eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and appliances, For outdoor fun step out to the lovely deck. This home has lots of BR options with a BR on the main with full BA plus upper level with 3 BR and 2 full BA including huge master with ensuite BA. Close to shopping, schools and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood:Hampton Ridge

High school: William Amos Hough High School

Middle school: Bailey Middle School

Elementary school: J.v. Washam Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17216 Knoxwood Drive have any available units?
17216 Knoxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 17216 Knoxwood Drive have?
Some of 17216 Knoxwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17216 Knoxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17216 Knoxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17216 Knoxwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17216 Knoxwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 17216 Knoxwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17216 Knoxwood Drive offers parking.
Does 17216 Knoxwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17216 Knoxwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17216 Knoxwood Drive have a pool?
No, 17216 Knoxwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17216 Knoxwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 17216 Knoxwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17216 Knoxwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17216 Knoxwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17216 Knoxwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17216 Knoxwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College