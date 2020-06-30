17216 Knoxwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***Beautiful 4 BR 3 BA traditional home with 2 car garage move in ready. New easy care laminate hardwood floors as well as carpet. Stunning formal living and dining rooms, great for entertaining. Beautiful sunny kitchen with island and SS appliances and cute breakfast nook. More entertainment options with the awesome great room with cozy fireplace with view into eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and appliances, For outdoor fun step out to the lovely deck. This home has lots of BR options with a BR on the main with full BA plus upper level with 3 BR and 2 full BA including huge master with ensuite BA. Close to shopping, schools and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood:Hampton Ridge



High school: William Amos Hough High School



Middle school: Bailey Middle School



Elementary school: J.v. Washam Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.