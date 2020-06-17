16919 Bridgeton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Birkdale Village Townhouse Only a Hop, Skip, and Jump from 70 Retail, Restaurant and Entertainment Options - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse (1326 sf) with one car garage in Birkdale Village. Walk to several dining options, coffee, movies, shopping. New stainless steel appliances. Garage has a workbench but still accommodates most vehicles. Both entrances are cover, patio in back. Good size closets plus bonus storage closet. Fireplace. Oversized master bdrm. Community pool and nearby greenway.



(RLNE5416150)