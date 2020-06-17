All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

16919 Bridgeton Lane

16919 Bridgeton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16919 Bridgeton Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Birkdale Village Townhouse Only a Hop, Skip, and Jump from 70 Retail, Restaurant and Entertainment Options - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse (1326 sf) with one car garage in Birkdale Village. Walk to several dining options, coffee, movies, shopping. New stainless steel appliances. Garage has a workbench but still accommodates most vehicles. Both entrances are cover, patio in back. Good size closets plus bonus storage closet. Fireplace. Oversized master bdrm. Community pool and nearby greenway.

(RLNE5416150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16919 Bridgeton Lane have any available units?
16919 Bridgeton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16919 Bridgeton Lane have?
Some of 16919 Bridgeton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16919 Bridgeton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16919 Bridgeton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16919 Bridgeton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16919 Bridgeton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16919 Bridgeton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16919 Bridgeton Lane offers parking.
Does 16919 Bridgeton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16919 Bridgeton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16919 Bridgeton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16919 Bridgeton Lane has a pool.
Does 16919 Bridgeton Lane have accessible units?
No, 16919 Bridgeton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16919 Bridgeton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16919 Bridgeton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16919 Bridgeton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16919 Bridgeton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
