Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained and move-in ready spacious home features 4 bedrooms with bonus room, two car garage, large bedrooms, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans, plenty of storage, neighborhood amenities, swimming pool and more. Bonus room has full closet and could be used as 5th bedroom.Freshly Painted inside. NO SIGN IN THE YARD.