Huntersville, NC
16565 Kimbolten Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM

16565 Kimbolten Drive

16565 Kimbolten Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16565 Kimbolten Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Full Brick home on 1.73 acre culdesac lot in Huntersville! Walking distance to lake and nearby Birkdale Village for shopping and dining. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home has it all...Fenced yard, screened porch, back deck, SS appliances, granite counters, master bath with quartz counters & tiled shower with glass surround, newer roof, newer double paned windows for maximum energy efficiency, wood floors and crown molding throughout, separate HVAC units for each floor, 2 car garage, quiet neighborhood setting. AVAILABLE FOR RENT AS OF JAN 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16565 Kimbolten Drive have any available units?
16565 Kimbolten Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16565 Kimbolten Drive have?
Some of 16565 Kimbolten Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16565 Kimbolten Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16565 Kimbolten Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16565 Kimbolten Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16565 Kimbolten Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 16565 Kimbolten Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16565 Kimbolten Drive offers parking.
Does 16565 Kimbolten Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16565 Kimbolten Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16565 Kimbolten Drive have a pool?
No, 16565 Kimbolten Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16565 Kimbolten Drive have accessible units?
No, 16565 Kimbolten Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16565 Kimbolten Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16565 Kimbolten Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16565 Kimbolten Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16565 Kimbolten Drive has units with air conditioning.
