16565 Kimbolten Drive

Full Brick home on 1.73 acre culdesac lot in Huntersville! Walking distance to lake and nearby Birkdale Village for shopping and dining. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home has it all...Fenced yard, screened porch, back deck, SS appliances, granite counters, master bath with quartz counters & tiled shower with glass surround, newer roof, newer double paned windows for maximum energy efficiency, wood floors and crown molding throughout, separate HVAC units for each floor, 2 car garage, quiet neighborhood setting. AVAILABLE FOR RENT AS OF JAN 15, 2020.