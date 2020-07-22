15517 Gallant Ridge Place

Amenities

MUST SEE! Located in the heart of Huntersville, this beautiful home has four bedroom, two and half bath, with a two-car garage, and is in a the beatiful Centennial community in highly desirable school district. Interior of home features beautiful cabinetry, stunning granite counters tops, kitchen island, pantry, and stainless steel appliance package. Large family room with fireplace with abundant windows throughout for natural light.. Home also offers a fully screened in porch and large backyard for entertaining. Community offers a shared pool, walking trails, sports field & playground, and is located minutes from downtown Huntersville for shopping and nights out, with easy access to 77 .