Huntersville, NC
15517 Gallant Ridge Place
15517 Gallant Ridge Place

Location

15517 Gallant Ridge Place, Huntersville, NC 28078
Centennial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
MUST SEE! Located in the heart of Huntersville, this beautiful home has four bedroom, two and half bath, with a two-car garage, and is in a the beatiful Centennial community in highly desirable school district. Interior of home features beautiful cabinetry, stunning granite counters tops, kitchen island, pantry, and stainless steel appliance package. Large family room with fireplace with abundant windows throughout for natural light.. Home also offers a fully screened in porch and large backyard for entertaining. Community offers a shared pool, walking trails, sports field & playground, and is located minutes from downtown Huntersville for shopping and nights out, with easy access to 77 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15517 Gallant Ridge Place have any available units?
15517 Gallant Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15517 Gallant Ridge Place have?
Some of 15517 Gallant Ridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15517 Gallant Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
15517 Gallant Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15517 Gallant Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 15517 Gallant Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15517 Gallant Ridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 15517 Gallant Ridge Place offers parking.
Does 15517 Gallant Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15517 Gallant Ridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15517 Gallant Ridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 15517 Gallant Ridge Place has a pool.
Does 15517 Gallant Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 15517 Gallant Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15517 Gallant Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15517 Gallant Ridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15517 Gallant Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15517 Gallant Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
