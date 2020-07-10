All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:08 AM

15304 Barnsbury Drive

15304 Barnsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15304 Barnsbury Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Craftsman style beauty in desirable Monteith Park! Enjoy southern evenings on the GIGANTIC ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH or back PAVER PATIO! This home offers the exact floor plan you have been looking for! Soaring 10 foot ceilings throughout the first floor. Huge GREAT ROOM with fireplace that flows easily in to the dream kitchen with DOUBLE WALL-MOUNTED ovens, STAINLESS appliances, GAS range, GRANITE countertops, WALK-IN PANTRY and ample cabinets! Formal dining room and office/den/study/playroom finish off the main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 LARGE secondary bedrooms, a secondary full bath with separate vanity area and the master suite. Master suite boasts tray ceilings, ample light, walk-in closet and bathroom with separate shower, separate vanities and garden tub! Out back you will find a OVERSIZED GARAGE and low maintenance backyard that is perfect for entertaining! Neighborhood has many amenities including walking trail, pools, clubhouse, greenspace and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15304 Barnsbury Drive have any available units?
15304 Barnsbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15304 Barnsbury Drive have?
Some of 15304 Barnsbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15304 Barnsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15304 Barnsbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15304 Barnsbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15304 Barnsbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15304 Barnsbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15304 Barnsbury Drive offers parking.
Does 15304 Barnsbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15304 Barnsbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15304 Barnsbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15304 Barnsbury Drive has a pool.
Does 15304 Barnsbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 15304 Barnsbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15304 Barnsbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15304 Barnsbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15304 Barnsbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15304 Barnsbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
