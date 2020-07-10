15304 Barnsbury Drive

Amenities

Craftsman style beauty in desirable Monteith Park! Enjoy southern evenings on the GIGANTIC ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH or back PAVER PATIO! This home offers the exact floor plan you have been looking for! Soaring 10 foot ceilings throughout the first floor. Huge GREAT ROOM with fireplace that flows easily in to the dream kitchen with DOUBLE WALL-MOUNTED ovens, STAINLESS appliances, GAS range, GRANITE countertops, WALK-IN PANTRY and ample cabinets! Formal dining room and office/den/study/playroom finish off the main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 LARGE secondary bedrooms, a secondary full bath with separate vanity area and the master suite. Master suite boasts tray ceilings, ample light, walk-in closet and bathroom with separate shower, separate vanities and garden tub! Out back you will find a OVERSIZED GARAGE and low maintenance backyard that is perfect for entertaining! Neighborhood has many amenities including walking trail, pools, clubhouse, greenspace and much more!