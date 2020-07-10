15101 Chilgrove Ln

Amenities

APPLICATION RECEIVED. 2-story home on a spacious lot; and located on a quiet street in the notable Wynfield community. All brick front and a large bay window. Large living space flows nicely into the kitchen and sunroom. Large sunroom features bookshelves and fireplace with a great view of the backyard. Living room and formal dining room have custom shutters in windows. Wooded private backyard with fire pit. Kitchen features updated backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and tile floors on the main level. Large Master bedroom, with tray ceiling and his/hers closets. Master bathroom has separate tub and shower. TWO HVAC systems installed 5 years ago. All windows installed 3 years ago. And roof is 8 years old. This home is move in ready! Excellent location, minutes to all stores & entertainment & I-77! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.