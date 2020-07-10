All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 15101 Chilgrove Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
15101 Chilgrove Ln
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

15101 Chilgrove Ln

15101 Chilgrove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

15101 Chilgrove Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Wynfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. 2-story home on a spacious lot; and located on a quiet street in the notable Wynfield community. All brick front and a large bay window. Large living space flows nicely into the kitchen and sunroom. Large sunroom features bookshelves and fireplace with a great view of the backyard. Living room and formal dining room have custom shutters in windows. Wooded private backyard with fire pit. Kitchen features updated backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and tile floors on the main level. Large Master bedroom, with tray ceiling and his/hers closets. Master bathroom has separate tub and shower. TWO HVAC systems installed 5 years ago. All windows installed 3 years ago. And roof is 8 years old. This home is move in ready! Excellent location, minutes to all stores & entertainment & I-77! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15101 Chilgrove Ln have any available units?
15101 Chilgrove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15101 Chilgrove Ln have?
Some of 15101 Chilgrove Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15101 Chilgrove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15101 Chilgrove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15101 Chilgrove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15101 Chilgrove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15101 Chilgrove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15101 Chilgrove Ln offers parking.
Does 15101 Chilgrove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15101 Chilgrove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15101 Chilgrove Ln have a pool?
No, 15101 Chilgrove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15101 Chilgrove Ln have accessible units?
No, 15101 Chilgrove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15101 Chilgrove Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15101 Chilgrove Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15101 Chilgrove Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15101 Chilgrove Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntersville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College