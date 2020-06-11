All apartments in Huntersville
14726 Baytown Court

14726 Baytown Ct · (704) 997-9412
Location

14726 Baytown Ct, Huntersville, NC 28078

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2937 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home features over 2900 sq.ft., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors, granite, ceramic tile floors , study, gas range, attached two car garage and much more. This open floor plan has a large kitchen with breakfast bar that opens up into the family room. Huge bonus room, Jack & Jill bath and large master suite. Great location. Located in Lakemont Common, which offers park area, walkiing trails and a convenient location in Huntersville. $55 Application Fee Per Adult (18 years or older).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14726 Baytown Court have any available units?
14726 Baytown Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14726 Baytown Court have?
Some of 14726 Baytown Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14726 Baytown Court currently offering any rent specials?
14726 Baytown Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14726 Baytown Court pet-friendly?
No, 14726 Baytown Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 14726 Baytown Court offer parking?
Yes, 14726 Baytown Court offers parking.
Does 14726 Baytown Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14726 Baytown Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14726 Baytown Court have a pool?
Yes, 14726 Baytown Court has a pool.
Does 14726 Baytown Court have accessible units?
No, 14726 Baytown Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14726 Baytown Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14726 Baytown Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14726 Baytown Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14726 Baytown Court does not have units with air conditioning.
