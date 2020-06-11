14726 Baytown Court

Amenities
This beautiful home features over 2900 sq.ft., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors, granite, ceramic tile floors , study, gas range, attached two car garage and much more. This open floor plan has a large kitchen with breakfast bar that opens up into the family room. Huge bonus room, Jack & Jill bath and large master suite. Great location. Located in Lakemont Common, which offers park area, walkiing trails and a convenient location in Huntersville. $55 Application Fee Per Adult (18 years or older).