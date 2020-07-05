All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

14610 Laura Michelle Road

14610 Laura Michelle Road · No Longer Available
Location

14610 Laura Michelle Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Story, 3 Bedroom home in Huntersville - Subdivision: Stone Hollow
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 1999
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Torrence Creek Elem., Bradley Middle, Hopewell High School

Nice 2 story home in Huntersville features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. The main floor has a large living room open to the dining area and kitchen. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Upstairs has a large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, his/hers closets and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 2 good size secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. The home has a 1 car garage, patio and fenced back yard lined with privacy evergreens. Located in the Stone Hollow community off of Stumptown Rd near I-77. Easy access to Birkdale and minutes from Charlotte or Lake Norman. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit.

(RLNE5700147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14610 Laura Michelle Road have any available units?
14610 Laura Michelle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14610 Laura Michelle Road have?
Some of 14610 Laura Michelle Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14610 Laura Michelle Road currently offering any rent specials?
14610 Laura Michelle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14610 Laura Michelle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14610 Laura Michelle Road is pet friendly.
Does 14610 Laura Michelle Road offer parking?
Yes, 14610 Laura Michelle Road offers parking.
Does 14610 Laura Michelle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14610 Laura Michelle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14610 Laura Michelle Road have a pool?
No, 14610 Laura Michelle Road does not have a pool.
Does 14610 Laura Michelle Road have accessible units?
No, 14610 Laura Michelle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14610 Laura Michelle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14610 Laura Michelle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14610 Laura Michelle Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14610 Laura Michelle Road has units with air conditioning.

