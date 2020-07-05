14610 Laura Michelle Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Story, 3 Bedroom home in Huntersville - Subdivision: Stone Hollow

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1999

Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Torrence Creek Elem., Bradley Middle, Hopewell High School



Nice 2 story home in Huntersville features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. The main floor has a large living room open to the dining area and kitchen. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Upstairs has a large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, his/hers closets and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 2 good size secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. The home has a 1 car garage, patio and fenced back yard lined with privacy evergreens. Located in the Stone Hollow community off of Stumptown Rd near I-77. Easy access to Birkdale and minutes from Charlotte or Lake Norman. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit.



(RLNE5700147)