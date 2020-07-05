14610 Laura Michelle Road

Amenities
2 Story, 3 Bedroom home in Huntersville - Subdivision: Stone Hollow
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 1999
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Torrence Creek Elem., Bradley Middle, Hopewell High School
Nice 2 story home in Huntersville features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. The main floor has a large living room open to the dining area and kitchen. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Upstairs has a large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, his/hers closets and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 2 good size secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. The home has a 1 car garage, patio and fenced back yard lined with privacy evergreens. Located in the Stone Hollow community off of Stumptown Rd near I-77. Easy access to Birkdale and minutes from Charlotte or Lake Norman. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit.
(RLNE5700147)