Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14511 Cordial Lane

14511 Cordial Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14511 Cordial Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully remodeled townhome in Rosedale is just off exit 23 (Gilead Rd) in Huntersville. Walk to your favorite restaurants, Novant, the grocery store and more! Attached garage, washer/dryer, two large bedrooms each with large closets plus a large first floor den that could be converted to a third bedroom (no closet). The first floor has a 2nd fully functional kitchen with cooktop, microwave, mini fridge, double sink and dishwasher. Enjoy quiet evenings on your second story balcony or in front of the gas fireplace or on the huge patio on the side. This won't last long!

Utility Saver Program for air filters shipped to your door will be added to the lease at $12/mo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14511 Cordial Lane have any available units?
14511 Cordial Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14511 Cordial Lane have?
Some of 14511 Cordial Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14511 Cordial Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14511 Cordial Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14511 Cordial Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14511 Cordial Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14511 Cordial Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14511 Cordial Lane offers parking.
Does 14511 Cordial Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14511 Cordial Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14511 Cordial Lane have a pool?
No, 14511 Cordial Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14511 Cordial Lane have accessible units?
No, 14511 Cordial Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14511 Cordial Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14511 Cordial Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14511 Cordial Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14511 Cordial Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
