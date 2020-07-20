14511 Cordial Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully remodeled townhome in Rosedale is just off exit 23 (Gilead Rd) in Huntersville. Walk to your favorite restaurants, Novant, the grocery store and more! Attached garage, washer/dryer, two large bedrooms each with large closets plus a large first floor den that could be converted to a third bedroom (no closet). The first floor has a 2nd fully functional kitchen with cooktop, microwave, mini fridge, double sink and dishwasher. Enjoy quiet evenings on your second story balcony or in front of the gas fireplace or on the huge patio on the side. This won't last long!



Utility Saver Program for air filters shipped to your door will be added to the lease at $12/mo

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.