Well maintained ranch home with large open yard with mature trees. Formal living room dining room. Separate private den with fireplace has view of shaded back yard. Kitchen has additional eating area. Large two car garage with storage room. Master bedroom has private bath. Two additional bedrooms share one full bath. Existing furnishings can stay for tenant use or can be removed. Washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14128 Stumptown Road have any available units?
14128 Stumptown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14128 Stumptown Road have?
Some of 14128 Stumptown Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14128 Stumptown Road currently offering any rent specials?
14128 Stumptown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.