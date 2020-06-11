14128 Stumptown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained ranch home with large open yard with mature trees. Formal living room dining room. Separate private den with fireplace has view of shaded back yard. Kitchen has additional eating area. Large two car garage with storage room. Master bedroom has private bath. Two additional bedrooms share one full bath. Existing furnishings can stay for tenant use or can be removed. Washer/dryer included.