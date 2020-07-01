All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
14058 Alley Son Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

14058 Alley Son Street

14058 Alley Son St · No Longer Available
Location

14058 Alley Son St, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious Three Bedroom Townhome in Huntersville - Spacious 3BR/3.5BA end unit townhome in Vermillion. Features laundry area and 1 BR/BA on lower level, spacious kitchen, dining area and living room on main level. Upper level features MBR with dual vanity in MBA plus a large walk in closet, 3rd bedroom and full bath up. Full interior painted recently. Appliances include microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Washer and Dryer included "as is". One car garage. Community has a pool and playground. Close to shopping and I-77. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2439056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14058 Alley Son Street have any available units?
14058 Alley Son Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14058 Alley Son Street have?
Some of 14058 Alley Son Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14058 Alley Son Street currently offering any rent specials?
14058 Alley Son Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14058 Alley Son Street pet-friendly?
No, 14058 Alley Son Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 14058 Alley Son Street offer parking?
Yes, 14058 Alley Son Street offers parking.
Does 14058 Alley Son Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14058 Alley Son Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14058 Alley Son Street have a pool?
Yes, 14058 Alley Son Street has a pool.
Does 14058 Alley Son Street have accessible units?
No, 14058 Alley Son Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14058 Alley Son Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14058 Alley Son Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14058 Alley Son Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14058 Alley Son Street does not have units with air conditioning.

