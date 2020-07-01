14058 Alley Son Street

Amenities

Spacious Three Bedroom Townhome in Huntersville - Spacious 3BR/3.5BA end unit townhome in Vermillion. Features laundry area and 1 BR/BA on lower level, spacious kitchen, dining area and living room on main level. Upper level features MBR with dual vanity in MBA plus a large walk in closet, 3rd bedroom and full bath up. Full interior painted recently. Appliances include microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Washer and Dryer included "as is". One car garage. Community has a pool and playground. Close to shopping and I-77. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



