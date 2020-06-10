13828 Hill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful two bedroom townhome nestled just outside downtown Huntersville. Great flex space on main level and huge laundry room. Upper level boasts a beautiful open kitchen with cherry cabinets and large eating area, which flows into a separate dining room. Large family room and private deck on upper level as well. The third floor features a master bedroom with huge closet and bath with dual vanities. Large secondary bedroom and bath also on third floor. Property is currently tenant occupied. No showings until 3/1/2020