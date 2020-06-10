All apartments in Huntersville
13828 Hill Street

Location

13828 Hill Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful two bedroom townhome nestled just outside downtown Huntersville. Great flex space on main level and huge laundry room. Upper level boasts a beautiful open kitchen with cherry cabinets and large eating area, which flows into a separate dining room. Large family room and private deck on upper level as well. The third floor features a master bedroom with huge closet and bath with dual vanities. Large secondary bedroom and bath also on third floor. Property is currently tenant occupied. No showings until 3/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13828 Hill Street have any available units?
13828 Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 13828 Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
13828 Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13828 Hill Street pet-friendly?
No, 13828 Hill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13828 Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 13828 Hill Street offers parking.
Does 13828 Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13828 Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13828 Hill Street have a pool?
No, 13828 Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 13828 Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 13828 Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13828 Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13828 Hill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13828 Hill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13828 Hill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
