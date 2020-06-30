13801 Holly Stream Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious and lovely two-story, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath home with much to offer including sunroom, private/fenced backyard and community amenities. The large eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances, tile backsplash, new granite countertops, 42’ maple cabinets and opens to a cozy den. Other features include a formal dining room, formal living room or office with double doors or it can be used as guest room with full bath down, fresh paint throughout, new dual-zone HVAC and new efficient gas hot water heater. Master suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, dual vanity and separate shower. The large upstairs bonus room could serve as a 5th bedroom with double closets. The community includes a pool, is very close to I77 and is within walking distance to great shopping, local schools, restaurants, and entertainment. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.