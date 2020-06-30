All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
13801 Holly Stream Drive
Last updated March 31 2020

13801 Holly Stream Drive

13801 Holly Stream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13801 Holly Stream Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious and lovely two-story, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath home with much to offer including sunroom, private/fenced backyard and community amenities. The large eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances, tile backsplash, new granite countertops, 42’ maple cabinets and opens to a cozy den. Other features include a formal dining room, formal living room or office with double doors or it can be used as guest room with full bath down, fresh paint throughout, new dual-zone HVAC and new efficient gas hot water heater. Master suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, dual vanity and separate shower. The large upstairs bonus room could serve as a 5th bedroom with double closets. The community includes a pool, is very close to I77 and is within walking distance to great shopping, local schools, restaurants, and entertainment. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13801 Holly Stream Drive have any available units?
13801 Holly Stream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13801 Holly Stream Drive have?
Some of 13801 Holly Stream Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13801 Holly Stream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13801 Holly Stream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 Holly Stream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13801 Holly Stream Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13801 Holly Stream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13801 Holly Stream Drive offers parking.
Does 13801 Holly Stream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13801 Holly Stream Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 Holly Stream Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13801 Holly Stream Drive has a pool.
Does 13801 Holly Stream Drive have accessible units?
No, 13801 Holly Stream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 Holly Stream Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13801 Holly Stream Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13801 Holly Stream Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13801 Holly Stream Drive has units with air conditioning.

