Huntersville, NC
13725 Cinnabar Place
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

13725 Cinnabar Place

13725 Cinnabar Place · No Longer Available
Location

13725 Cinnabar Place, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-story townhome in Vermillion For Rent! The floor plan offers main level with hardwoods, open Kitchen with granite, Dining and Living Rooms and a 2nd Bedroom with a Full Bathroom. Upper level has Laundry Closet with a Washer/Dryer included, 3rd Bedroom with 3rd Full Bath and the Master Bedroom with garden tub. Enclosed Patio has fence with sidewalk to the detached 2-Car Garage. Enjoy the community pool and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13725 Cinnabar Place have any available units?
13725 Cinnabar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13725 Cinnabar Place have?
Some of 13725 Cinnabar Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13725 Cinnabar Place currently offering any rent specials?
13725 Cinnabar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13725 Cinnabar Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13725 Cinnabar Place is pet friendly.
Does 13725 Cinnabar Place offer parking?
Yes, 13725 Cinnabar Place offers parking.
Does 13725 Cinnabar Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13725 Cinnabar Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13725 Cinnabar Place have a pool?
Yes, 13725 Cinnabar Place has a pool.
Does 13725 Cinnabar Place have accessible units?
No, 13725 Cinnabar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13725 Cinnabar Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13725 Cinnabar Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13725 Cinnabar Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13725 Cinnabar Place does not have units with air conditioning.
