13725 Cinnabar Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2-story townhome in Vermillion For Rent! The floor plan offers main level with hardwoods, open Kitchen with granite, Dining and Living Rooms and a 2nd Bedroom with a Full Bathroom. Upper level has Laundry Closet with a Washer/Dryer included, 3rd Bedroom with 3rd Full Bath and the Master Bedroom with garden tub. Enclosed Patio has fence with sidewalk to the detached 2-Car Garage. Enjoy the community pool and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application.