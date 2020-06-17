All apartments in Huntersville
13708 Chandlers Green Ct.
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

13708 Chandlers Green Ct.

13708 Chandlers Green Court · No Longer Available
Location

13708 Chandlers Green Court, Huntersville, NC 28078
Northstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
13708 Chandlers Green Ct., Huntersville, NC 28078 - 3-story, full brick home with golf course views located on quiet cul-de-sac lot in the Reserve of Northstone Country Club. Lawn Maintenance and Social Fitness Membership included! Gourmet kitchen with granite, island with gas cook top, double ovens, and glide out shelves. Open floor plan w/hardwoods, recessed lighting throughout home, & lots of natural lighting that leads into the great room w/ built in shelving. Plenty of space with living room, office/bedroom w/ French doors & full bath. Upstairs delights w/ spacious owner suite w/ large walk-in closet & luxurious bath, as well as 3 large bedrooms, a bonus room, & laundry tub. The third floor features 2 oversized bedrooms & full bath. Oversized 2 car garage. Relax & enjoy the privacy of the back deck overlooking the 12th green. Property is listed for sale MLS#3479531. $65 app fee for each person over 18 living in the property & subject to credit approval. FP is for decorative purpose only and cannot be used. Pets conditional.

NOTICE TO ALL RESIDENTS & APPLICANTS: Everyone must complete the screening process. This is not only for pet and animal owners but also for residents and applicants that DO NOT own a pet or animal.

https://pgmgtgroup.petscreening.com

PET Insurance will be required if your pet is approved.

Schools:
HUNTERSVILLE Elementary
BAILEY Middle
WA HOUGH High School

VIOLET Transportation Zone

For more information on the schools, please contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Student Assignment/Transfers - 980-343-5335

********************
Do you know the Northstone and the Northstone Country Club?

For more information, please visit https://www.northstoneclub.com/

Northstone is located to both Charlotte and the Lake Norman Area complete with P.B. Dye signature golf course and also offers members a variety of 4 pool swimming complex with 3 waterslides, 3 Plexi-pave tennis courts, and a Fully Equipped 2700 sq. ft fitness center!

The Social-Fitness Annual Membership to the Northstone Country Club will be included in the monthly rent where you will have use of the clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, and swim park.

********************

Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.

In order to process your rental application we will need the following items emailed to pamela@pgmanagementgroup.com or faxed to 704-972-9895 ATTN: Pamela Greene OR Uploaded within the rental application.

*CLEAR copy of your Drivers License
*CLEAR copy of your Social Security Card
*CLEAR copies of your last 2 most recent payroll check stubs
*PET SCREENING*

Special Consideration is given to dogs that assist tenants with special medical needs, provided medical documentation is submitted.

APPROVAL/MOVE-IN

1) Notification: Applicants will be notified by email and phone call as soon as the application has been reviewed. If the application has been approved, in order to secure your move in date, for PGMG to stop any and all showings and to take the property off the rental market, applicants will be required to bring in all initial move in monies, which must be paid with a cashiers check or money order (specific amounts will be itemized in the approval email) within 48 hours of approval email and sign the lease.

* Security deposit
* First FULL month's rent
* Pro-Rated rent if applicant is moving in another day other than the first day of the month
* Non-Refundable Pet Fee

2) Move-In: PGMG will schedule a time to meet at the property on the day of move in with the resident. The move in process can take up to an hour or so. At this time, we will complete a move in condition report, take photos, and answer any questions you may have. Once this process is complete, we will deliver the keys, fobs, remotes, pool passes, etc. over to you. **Please schedule your movers and utilities accordingly***

3) Responsibility: All residents are responsible for all charges incurred under the terms of the lease.

4) Rent: Once an application is approved and the initial move in monies are received, we will hold a unit up to seven (7) days after the previous tenant vacates the property to make sure it is move in ready. Residents will not be allowed to move in earlier than the lease start date.

Rent is due on the first of the month and is late after the 5th day of the month. PGMG does not issue a billing statement for monthly rent. Any rents received after the 5th will be subject to a late fee. PGMG will NOT accept multiple checks, as payment. Only cash, cashier checks or money orders as payment. Personal checks will be accepted starting when your next rental payment is due. If you bounce a check, or your check is returned for NSFs, PGMG will not accept a personal check from you moving forward. A 10 Day Demand for Rent Letter is sent to units with a monthly rental balance that has not been paid by the 5th day of the month. Your online tenant portal/payment option will be suspended if your rent is late and not paid by the 5th day of the month. **Roommates must pay rent in one lump sum. No partial payments will be accepted**

5) Pro-Rate: Pro-rated rent is calculated by dividing monthly rent by the number of days in the month in which you are moving. The resulting number (the daily rate) is then multiplied by the number of days the unit will be occupied in the pro-rated month.

PG Management Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, or familial status or any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.

(RLNE4964795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. have any available units?
13708 Chandlers Green Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. have?
Some of 13708 Chandlers Green Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
13708 Chandlers Green Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. offers parking.
Does 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. has a pool.
Does 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. have accessible units?
Yes, 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. has accessible units.
Does 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13708 Chandlers Green Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
